How to support those with autism this month

Tuesday kicks off Autism Awareness Month, which is a time to celebrate the unique perspectives of those on the spectrum.

At Milestones Autism Resources, every day is dedicated to empowering those with autism and their families.

It offers programs like a free help desk and assistance to adults who are in need of a formal diagnosis.

The organization is also expanding its training program that helps local departments of disabilities, medical students, cultural institutions, and more learn how to support and serve the autism community.

"It's a congratulatory of autism, and where that community came from, and how they're lifted up. How they're strong together in building up that community. It's more than autism awareness," said CFO of Milestones autism resources Eira Yates.

Milestones is also starting a new conference called ConneXtion on June 10 and 11. Day one is free to anyone who wants to attend. It will give people a chance to meet with healthcare professionals, connect with families, and talk about the needs of the community.

