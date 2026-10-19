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How to watch Guardians-Rays ALCS Game 6

ALCS Rays Guardians Baseball
AP
Fans cheer before Game 5 of an American League Championship Series baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
ALCS Rays Guardians Baseball
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is no travel day because of the earlier rainout, so ALCS Game 6 will be held Monday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Following their loss in Game 5, the Guardians must win on Monday to force a Game 7 and keep their hopes of securing the AL pennant and a World Series berth alive.

The game is set to begin at 8:08 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:

  • On TV: Game will air on TBS/TruTV/UniMas (Spanish)
  • Streaming: HBO Max will stream the game alongside live TV steaming providers that carry TBS/TruTV (such as YouTube TV)
  • Radio: ESPN Radio, Univision's TUDN Radio (Spanish), WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, and the Guardians Radio Network

Watch: Guardians on the brink of elimination after ALCS Game 5 loss

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