How to watch No. 3 Ohio State take on Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are slated to host their fourth consecutive home game at Ohio Stadium against BIG10 foe unranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday evening.

Going into this game, the Buckeyes hold their chin high after a massive win against the Toledo Rockets, 77-21. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns for a total of 367 yards, going 22/27.

Wisconsin had a blowout win as well last week against the New Mexico State Aggies, 66-7. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz had three touchdowns for 251 yards, going 12/15 with one interception on the night.

The dominant performance against general five conference schools is not indicative of what to expect when BIG10 opponents match up on the gridiron.

The last time these two teams played each other was on Dec. 5, 2019, in Columbus, where the Buckeyes were victorious over the Badgers with a final score of 34-21. Historically, Ohio State is 61-18-5 against Wisconsin since their first meeting in 1913.

