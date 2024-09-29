How to watch the Browns take on the Raiders Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. and will be airing on Fox. Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial.

After the game, come back to News 5 for the Browns postgame show.

Missing Browns

Cleveland has ruled out four players for Sunday's game. Tight end David Njoku, tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin and running back Pierre Strong Jr. will not play against the Raiders.

Missing Raiders

The Raiders also ruled out two of the team's star players: Star defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davonte Adams.