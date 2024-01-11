Watch Now
How to watch the Cavs take on the Nets in Paris

France NBA Basketball Nets Cavaliers
Thibault Camus/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen practices during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 09:40:51-05

Bonjour! The Cleveland Cavaliers will be planning internationally on Thursday, which means an unusual start time.

For the first time in Cleveland history, the Cavs will be playing in Paris and will take on the Brooklyn Nets.

If you're planning on watching the game, you might want to schedule your lunch break for 2 p.m. since tip-off is earlier than usual due to the time difference.

The game will be aired on NBA TV.

This is the first time the Cavaliers will play a game in Europe and their third time playing internationally.

In 2007, the Cavs traveled to China, and in 2015 the Cavs traveled to Brazil for a preseason game.

