How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on FOX. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

Sunday's game comes after the Browns shut down the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 last week, their first shutout since 2007.