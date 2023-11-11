Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens

Cardinals Browns Football
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) is congratulated by defensive end Myles Garrett after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cardinals Browns Football
Posted at 3:10 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 15:10:27-05

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, tune into News 5 to watch the Browns Countdown at 10:30 a.m.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and the game will be airing on FOX. You can also listen to the game on ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, or 98.5 WNCX.

Sunday's game comes after the Browns shut down the Arizona Cardinals 27-0 last week, their first shutout since 2007.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.