How you can Give a Child a Book

News 5 Cleveland is proud to once again participate in the annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

If you donate today – Wednesday, September 4 – the Scripps Howard Fund will match your donation.

You can double your gift by giving today.

This campaign, a long-running tradition for News 5 and its generous viewers, ensures children at local schools have access to books in their homes.

Thanks to your generosity, 27,146 books have been given away locally.

This year, News 5 is partnering with Stephanie Tubbs Jones School and Wade Park School in Cleveland to get more books into the hands of young students.

You can donate by texting WEWS to 50155.

Or you can donate HERE .

A child who can’t read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school.

Getting books into a child's home is a huge way to help.

That's the mission of our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.