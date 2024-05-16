How you can take part in honoring Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A Brunswick business is printing shirts to honor the sacrifice of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who died in the line of duty.

Owners of Bullseye Activewear and Promotions, Jim and Susan Heiser were asked to create shirts for the family of Derbin ahead of a planned candlelight vigil at Cuyahoga Heights High School, where Derbin played football and ran track.

"They reached out to us on Monday to see if we could come up with a design for the family and crank out some shirts so we came up with this design, the Euclid Police with the blue line," said Jim. "His mom used to always say, 'be safe' and he would always reply with, 'always am' so this shows you a mock up of the shirts we're doing."

Jim told News 5 anchor Rob Powers in addition to making the shirts for the family, Bullseye Activewear and Promotions decided to sell the shirts to the public, with proceeds going to the family.

"We opened up an online store. The same shirt is available and in less than 24 hours, we sold already over 600 shirts," Jim said.

Thursday's candlelight vigil at Cuyahoga Heights is at 7:30 p.m. Cuyahoga Heights High School is located at 4820 East 71st St.

"We have always been big supporters of both military and the police force but it's especially close to home now," Susan said. "Our son is an Army veteran and we have two children who are in law enforcement."

You can buy a shirt here. All proceeds from the sales of these shirts will go to the Derbin family.