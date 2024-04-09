Human remains found in home's attic in Mansfield

Mansfield Police detectives are investigating after an electrical crew working in a home in Mansfield found human remains.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, electricians working at a home in the 200 block of West 3rd Street found the remains in the home's attic Monday just after 5 p.m.

The Richland County Coroner's Office and Mercyhurst University's Forensic and Biological Anthropology Team are assisting with the investigation.

Police haven't released any additional information.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Authorities ask that if anyone has any tips regarding the case, contact Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.