Humane Society's 'Purses for Pooches' fundraiser moves forward despite burglary

AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County is pushing forward with its annual "Purses for Pooches" fundraiser Monday, despite a recent setback.

The fundraiser, which serves as the organization's largest of the year, faced a significant challenge when 100 designer purses intended for sale were reported stolen.

Last week, the Humane Society took to Facebook to notify the community of the stolen bags.

In response, a call for assistance was made, leading to donations of additional bags, purses, and jewelry to ensure the event's continuation.

"Purses for Pooches" will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Humane Society's thrift store, Happy Tails. Admission to the event is $10, offering attendees the opportunity for early access to the available bags.

The remaining items will be available for purchase during regular business hours during the week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Details regarding the theft remain unclear, but Louise Dilullo, a representative of the Humane Society, confirmed that the stolen items were stored in a secure location.

"It's hard to imagine anyone would steal from the animals, steal donated items that were given specifically to help the animals," Dilullo said. "But so it was an unfortunate circumstance, but there's been a real outpouring of support in response."

This year marks the Humane Society's sixth annual "Purses for Pooches" fundraiser, typically boasting sales of around 1,000 items per event.