Hundred of dads gather for Father's Day motorcycle ride

The 17th annual Father's Day ride for mental health motorcycle ride kicked off Sunday morning in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons shopping center.
Hundreds met at the Home Depot, and the event began with a prayer before the group hit the road.

The goal?

To let men and fathers know they are not alone.

"All men need somebody to talk to. We don't talk to people a lot," said Founder and Annual Coordinator Johnie Lemons. "Since we do not get the opportunity to express our feelings, this is one of those times where it's a safe spot. We get here, people cry— you see grown men crying, you see grown men able to fellowship."

The Cleveland African American Prostate Cancer Project was also in attendance at the annual event, offering free blood draws for cancer screenings.

