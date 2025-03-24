Hundreds gather in Summit County for annual Buckeye Alpaca Show

This weekend, hundreds gathered at the Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge, for the annual Buckeye Alpaca Show.

The free event was open to the public, drawing alpaca owners nationwide from as far as Oregon, as well as alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists, to Northeast Ohio for the annual event.

More than 26,000 alpacas are registered in Ohio, making it the nation's leader.

Organizers said the event is a great way to learn more about the alpaca industry, speak with breeders, and meet animals face to face.

Cory Wesson, an alpaca owner from Colorado, came to Northeast Ohio and told News 5 what it's like to participate.

"It's competitive, but it's also a lifestyle for us. We are open to the public seven days a week and people come, and they laugh and laugh and are feeding them. And they are all different they all have personalities. I'm usually just out there cleaning up after them," Wesson said.