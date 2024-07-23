Hundreds without power following strong storm that blew through Highland Heights

A brief but strong storm passed through Highland Heights and other parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday afternoon, bringing down utility poles, causing damage and knocking out power.

News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson said the damage was due to a microburst in the area bringing high wind gusts with it.

Highland Heights Mayor Chuck Brunello says it's the worst microburst he's ever seen in that community. "It's a mess. It's just a mess," he said.

Bill Bernhard, the assistant chief of the Highland Heights Fire Department, says Wilson Mills Road is closed in both directions from Brainard to Lander due to storm damage because trees and multiple poles and lines are down.

"We did have three cars that had lines on them, but all occupants are out of their vehicles safely at this time," said Bernhard.

He said no one was injured.

According to FirstEnergy, nearly 900 people are without power in Highland Heights, 261 in Gates Mills, 32 in Hunting Valley and almost 750 in Parma. Additionally, around 140 people are without power in Richmond Heights.