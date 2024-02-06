Huntington Bank withdraws filing to permanently close branch in Buckeye neighborhood

Huntington Bank has officially withdrawn its filing to permanently close its branch in Cleveland's Buckeye Neighborhood.

We told you last month the branch would be closing because of increased crime in that area.

Community members submitted a petition to the bank system to try to get it to stay.

While the branch will still close Friday, the plan now is for the closure to be temporary.

The bank said that it would work with the city to address concerns and re-evaluate in six months.

There will still be a Huntington ATM in the neighborhood.

