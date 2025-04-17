Huron County firefighter dies while battling a house fire

WILLARD, OH — A Huron County volunteer firefighter is being honored after losing his life in the line of duty.

John Saunders, 41, was battling an early morning house fire at 749 U.S. Rte. 224 West in Willard.

He was discovered unresponsive in the basement and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

The county coroner said the cause of death has not been determined.

Sounders was a firefighter with the Tri-Community Fire Department.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings in Huron County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower today until sunset on the day of his funeral.

DeWine said all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state can also fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion during the same time period.