Hurricane Milton is hundreds of miles away, but some Northeast Ohioans are watching closely

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Northeast Ohio is hundreds of miles away from the massive Hurricane Milton. But there are plenty of people who are worried about the humongous hurricane here.

As Milton moves in, some Northeast Ohio parents are moving their kids out of its path.

“I wasn’t really worried; I wanted to ride it out until I realized everybody else was leaving, “ said Timmy Mohar, a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University. “It was hectic. People were taking toilet paper, water, shelves were cleared everywhere, gas was out at every gas station."

His mom got him the last ticket on a plane heading home Monday night.

“To have him home is just so much more comforting than having him down there not knowing what’s going on,” said Nikki Mohar, Timmy’s mom.

As the hurricane inches closer, some parents in northern Ohio are watching and are worried.

“So many young adults from this area are heading down south now to go to college, and it’s a worry for parents, just one more worry when we have so many worries, ” said Nikki.

“The gulf coast is like the Midwest of Florida. It’s full of Mid-westerners,” said Cheryl Regan. She has two sons who are college students in Fort Myers.

“My first hurricane, Hurricane Ian, which was brutal,” said John Regan, a junior at Florida Gulf Coast University.

“It was a nerve-wracking experience,” said Cheryl.

“You don’t know where it’s going, you don’t know how bad it’s going to be, like with Ian it was going to go to Tampa then it shifted to Naples and we were scared,” explained John.

This time, Cheryl and her two sons got a flight out. “My litmus test is when the natives start to get very upset and concerned,” said Cheryl.

As Milton heads toward Florida, eyes from Northeast Ohio are focused on the sunshine state.