Hurricane Milton leaves millions without power in Florida, causes widespread flight cancellations

CLEVELAND — More than three million people in Florida were without power Thursday morning after Hurricane Milton made landfall overnight as a Category 3 storm.

Multiple tornadoes touched down before the hurricane hit, and state officials have already confirmed several deaths.

The storm is also affecting flights nationwide. Airports in cities like Orlando, Sarasota, and Daytona closed Wednesday afternoon, with reopening dates still uncertain.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reported numerous cancellations, including flights to Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Tampa.

More than 2,000 flights across the U.S. have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

A video shared by former Olmsted Falls resident Ashley Abeler showed the intense winds and heavy rain as Milton made landfall. The storm came ashore with winds exceeding 100 mph.

Tampa, initially predicted to be in the direct path of the storm, was spared as Milton moved south. Abrabel, who now lives in Sarasota with her daughter, chose to ride out the storm rather than evacuate.

"I knew what I was getting into, but it's just part of life here in Florida," Abrabel said. "It might look wild from the outside, but once you’ve been through a few of these, it’s just another big storm you prepare for and hope to get through safely."

After being on land for about 90 minutes, Hurricane Milton was downgraded to a Category 2 storm.

Popular destinations such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios have closed their parks and are expected to remain closed throughout the day.

Travelers hoping to visit Florida will likely face delays as cleanup begins and officials assess the damage.

Major airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest, and United, have issued waivers for flights to and from Florida airports, allowing passengers to change their tickets without additional fees, even for basic economy fares.

Travelers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates.