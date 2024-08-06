I-76 closed in both directions near the Central Interchange and Kenmore Boulevard in Akron

Interstate 76 is closed in both directions near the Central Interchange and Kenmore Boulevard as a precautionary measure for a suspicious item found by police and fire crews, according to Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

The bomb squad also responded to the scene. It's unclear what the suspicious item found on the road was.

Traffic is being detoured, and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Expect delays.

No further information is available at this time.