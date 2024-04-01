I-90 WB near West 98th Street closed due to crash involving garbage truck

Cleveland Police shut down a portion of Interstate 90 on Monday afternoon for a crash involving a garbage truck and another vehicle.

It happened shortly after noon on the I-90 westbound lanes near West 98th Street. Authorities said the road will be closed in that area until further notice.

A News 5 photographer at the scene said another vehicle could be seen under the front end of a Kimble garbage truck.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that investigators have been called to the scene.

Authorities have not provided information about injuries or fatalities.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

