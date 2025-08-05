'I am devastated': Red Chimney restaurant in Cleveland closed for foreseeable future due to fire

CLEVELAND — The Red Chimney restaurant, a Slavic Village gem that has charmed residents for years, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time following a fire in an upstairs apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland Ward 12 Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer, the building sustained damage from an upstairs fire that unit and caused damage inside the restaurant.

"I am devastated with this news. The Red Chimney is a Cleveland staple. I’ve had countless meals here, and I know you have too. Please keep Pete, Lou, and Manny in your thoughts," said Maurer on Facebook, referring to the restaurant's owners. "I know my office and Slavic Village community will do everything in our power to help them rebuild."

Several fire companies responded to knock down the flames.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, four residents in the apartment made it out safely, and no one was injured.

The damage to the building is more substantial than it looks from the outside.

Cleveland Fire said that while the fire didn't extend into the restaurant, Red Chimney experienced extensive water damage. The total damage to the building is estimated to be around $300,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Recently, the restaurant was featured on the silver screen, appearing in a scene of the Superman movie, which was filmed partially in Cleveland — a point of pride for the restaurant.