'If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is': Ohio AG Yost reminds Swifties to be wary of ticket scams

With Taylor Swift heading to Cincinnati at the end of June, Attorney General Dave Yost warns fans, better known as Swifties, about scammers looking to take advantage.

“The nosebleed seats are over a thousand bucks, so be mindful when buying resale tickets,” Yost said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

With Taylor Swift coming to Cincinnati at the end of June, AG Yost is reminding Swifties that scammers are looking to take advantage of fans.

Details: https://t.co/gzkQGL7ePh pic.twitter.com/Xfb1yLo7FT — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) June 20, 2023

Yost's office is encouraging concertgoers to review these tips when buying resale tickets:

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true. Sellers, especially on online marketplaces, may offer tickets at face value (or below) for events that are sold out or in high demand, but these offers may be scams. Some sellers may say they need to sell tickets quickly, falsely claiming, for example, that they have a medical emergency or an overseas military assignment.

Use reputable third-party resale sites. To protect yourself, deal with reputable businesses instead of individuals who are not associated with an event. Beware of websites that mimic popular ticket seller’s logos or the tour logos.

Before providing any payment or personal information, do a sound check. Research a seller’s reputation. Search the seller’s name, username, email address, phone number and other details for information. Even if you find no negative information, don’t assume that the seller is trustworthy. Some con artists change names regularly.

Be wary of sellers who change their tune on specific forms of payment. Con artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover, such as gift cards, crypto, cash or wire transfer. If you’re using a mobile wallet or a peer-to-peer payment service such as Venmo or Zelle, be sure you understand the protections the service provides (or doesn’t) before making a transaction.

Consider paying with a credit card. With a credit card, if a problem arises, you generally have greater protection and the ability to dispute charges, unlike some other payment methods.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.