If you receive EBT benefits, don't forget about the summer program 'Sun Bucks'

A program for families receiving EBT assistance will see them recieve an additional one-time payment given for each child this summer.

The program, called "Sun Bucks," gives families $120 for each eligible child from households enrolled in EBT assistance.

Families are usually automatically enrolled in the program, but you can also enroll manually by clicking HERE.

Benefits will be added to a family's Ohio Direction Card, but some may have a benefit card mailed to their home for each child enrolled.

Additionally, if your child wasn't automatically enrolled, you can submit a meal application to their school for a free meal if the school is a Community Eligibility Provision School. Applications are available by clicking HERE.

In Summit County, County Executive Ilene Shapiro is urging families to participate in the program.

“We want to make sure every eligible family in Summit County participates in the SUN Bucks program this summer. Many children and families rely on free meals provided during the school year. SUN Bucks will help ensure no kid goes hungry over summer break,” said Shapiro. “Thankfully, many families will be automatically enrolled in the program and will begin receiving funds soon. If you are unsure of your eligibility, please reach out to learn more and apply.”

More information can be found by visiting THIS LINK or by calling 866-244-0071 and selecting Option 1.