'I’m angry:' Family of young man killed in Tuesday crash calling for answers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a young man killed in a crash in Southeast Cleveland this week is searching for answers to what caused the accident.

Family holds a vigil for Christen Green Wilson Friday.

Friday, a group held a vigil for Christen Green Wilson near Buckeye and Woodhill Roads. The 22-year-old died Tuesday evening when the car he was riding in flipped over at the intersection after a crash with another vehicle.

“I’d seen it on TV and I didn’t know that was my grandson,” said Christen’s grandmother Janice Berger.

His mother told News 5 Christen’s friend called to break the news the next day. Police confirmed her son’s death Wednesday afternoon.

“I said, ‘Ok God, if this is true then give me the endurance to withstand what I need to go through,” Sharon Wilson said. “I’m devastated because that was my baby. That was the love of my life. That was my son.”

The family described the young man as a positive force who cared deeply about his family and friends.

“Christen was the light of our life and the light of the world,” said Christen’s aunt Tracey Berger.

Christen Green Wilson

Christen was a 4-year varsity wrestler at Cleveland Heights High School and graduated from there in 2020. His family said he was even more passionate about his faith than he was about his favorite sport.

“Whatever you wanted Christen to do in church, that was him,” his mother said.

Police told Wilson her son and his friend were cut off by another vehicle near the intersection. She later learned the Ohio State Highway Patrol had a brief pursuit in the area shortly before the deadly crash.

“I’m angry because I need answers because my son is not here and I want to know what happened to my son,” she said. “You’re not giving me the right answers I need to know.”

OSHP says neither of the two cars involved in Tuesday’s crash were part of the pursuit.

The agency says troopers attempted to pull over a black Audi near the area and briefly pursued the car before terminating the chase when they lost track of it. The troopers were near Buckeye and Woodhill and were the first to respond to the crash. Cleveland Police is leading the investigation.

Christen’s family wonders if the fleeing vehicle could have played a role in his death.

“We need some answers,” said Tracey Berger.

The friend who was driving Christen during the fatal crash spoke at a vigil Friday, recalling his friend’s loyalty and faith. He declined an interview but told News 5 off-camera the crash unfolded quickly. He didn’t recall a black Audi nearby before or during the accident.

A group marches near Buckeye and Woodhill were a deadly crash happened Tuesday evening.

While Christen’s family searches for clarity in their loss, they also wish to remember the 22-year-old for the positive impact he left behind.

“I want him to be remembered for his light he shared - on our family and to the world, his positivity, his infectious smile,” said Tracey Berger.

Sharon Wilson added, “He cared about everybody. Everyone he came into contact with, he cared about you - genuinely.”

Cleveland Police said they’re still working on the full crash report and expect to release more details soon.