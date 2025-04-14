'I'm pinching myself.' Cleveland area rapper's music featured in Oscar winning film Anora

EUCLID, Ohio — From Kent State University's student media program to the bright lights of Hollywood - a Cleveland area performer and producer is making her mark on the film and music industry.

Brit Fox's music was recently featured in the multi-Oscar-winning film Anora.

Fox is now adjusting to the recent success.

She says it's a story of triumph and trusting the process.

Captured in family home video from way back when - it was apparent even as a little kid that Fox was a performer.

"I've always felt that it was in my greater vision, but I had no idea how those steps would come about," Fox said.

Now, every day is a pinch-me, almost surreal moment for the expecting mom and Chagrin Falls resident.

Getting to put her musical talents to use as a singer, songwriter and producer has become a dream come true.

Three of her songs—"Mazuma", "Short Notice "and "Frosty" were just featured in the soundtrack for Anora.

The critically acclaimed film by Sean Baker is a Cinderella story about a young dancer played by Mikey Madison.

It highlights Madison's journey of fast love, family greed, and finding yourself through it all.

I asked Brit: "What was the pinnacle peak moment? I don't want to say necessarily where you blew up, but where it just clicked?"

"Last week! I don't know," Fox said.

Working in the studio at Bad Racket Recording Studio in Euclid with owner and founder James Kananen by her side, she finds inner peace in her sanctuary of sorts.

"I take what comes to me, and I push it through the mic and hopefully we make something beautiful out of this. I really feel like it's a blend between the universe, me and other people and us working together to create something harmoniously," Fox said.

Growing up outside of Chicago, active in the church choir, and eventually attending Kent State University for college - things fell into place divinely.

"The fact that me and you connected at Kent is when I started learning a little bit about production because I wanted to go behind the scenes," Fox said.

Brit and I go way back to our sophomore year of college in 2009.

While juggling her Electronic Media Production studies in college and working a full-time job, she says a toxic relationship would change the entire trajectory of her life.

She channeled her deep pain into the pages of her diary.

At the suggestion of a friend, they encouraged her to check out a recording studio.

It's a place where she utilized her engineering skills she started learning at Kent State.

"I feel like music saved my life. Genuinely feel that way," Fox said.

Working as an independent artist and now owner of Brit Fox Studios, she collaborates with other artists in film and music.

She encourages others to hustle, network, and follow their passion.

Fox says it led her to the break of a lifetime that she sometimes still can't believe.

"Stay disciplined. Stay focused. Keep writing. And if you're experiencing good times or bad times, just tell people about it," Fox said.

Anora is now streaming on Hulu.

To listen to her music and learn more about her career journey, click here.

Fox plans to release and produce more music while balancing full-time mom duties.

Outside of songwriting—she says she also does music supervision and pitches her work and other artists' work to film producers and people that edit songs into movies and TV shows.

She also credits the Cleveland International Film Festival and the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival for making connections within the industry.