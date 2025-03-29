Improving black women, girls' quality of life in Cleveland to be discussed at new commission event

CLEVELAND — A new commission has been formed to improve the quality of life for black women and girls in Cleveland, and their first event is scheduled for Saturday at Garrett Morgan School of Leadership and Innovation in Cleveland.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Cleveland Commission on Black Women and Girls is inviting the community to share their concerns, experiences and challenges to help shape programs and policies that can improve their quality of life.

“We want to do the work. We want to be the boots on the ground and helping black women and girls succeed and see change,” said Queen IAM Executive Director Dameyonna Willis.

This comes afterthe city said a 2020 Bloomberg CityLab Report ranked Cleveland as the worst city in America for black women.

“We see it in the workplace, education and the healthcare. Black women and girls are suffering and we’re not having the opportunity to have safe spaces where we can express that,” said Willis.

Now, city leaders and organizers like Willis told News 5 they’re focused on making sure black women and girls feel seen and heard.

“We’re looking to bring other organizations who service black women and girls. We don’t want to do this work alone. We want to do this work in sisterhood and community,” said Willis.

When News 5 first met Willis last December, she told us she almost had to close her mentoring organization’s doors due to cuts in COVID-19 funding.

Queen IAM Empowerment Center at risk of having to close

RELATED: Queen IAM Empowerment Center at risk of having to close, in need of community's help

But she updated us and said there is still life for girls like Kylee Johnson, who practiced yoga while others painted their nails on Friday.

“We have to check on ourselves. We have to make sure we’re okay,” said Queen IAM mentee, Kylee Johnson.

“We’ve truly been blessed. Like I shared with you before, having that news segment brought people to see the work that we’re doing, highlight our work,” said Willis.

Willis said her organization's work gives a sense of empowerment for girls like Callie Williams, which is the same energy Willis said the Cleveland Commission on Black Women and Girls hopes to give to the entire Cleveland community.

“Usually, I feel nice. I feel refreshed,” said Queen IAM mentee, Callie Williams.

Even Dianne Williams Suntala said she is hopeful for the commission's future.

“My work, I travel a lot around Northeast Ohio and seeing some of the environments in which our girls live in is really hard, so when we see this commission being formed and doing the work, it gives me hope that we’re going to be able to hold on for them,” said Suntala.

The first session is from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the second one from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Registration is free.

In the meantime, there are vacant positions the Commission hopes to fill. For more information, click here.