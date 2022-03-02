'You truly feel like a minority' — Experts call on medical schools in new push for more Black doctors

CLEVELAND — The pandemic has put a spotlight on the gap in medical care and the people providing it. There were concerns that not enough Black people are becoming doctors.

A study from the Association of American Colleges found that despite efforts to improve diversity, numbers are stagnant.

In 1978, 1,140 Black men applied to medical school, compared to 2014 when that number dropped to 1,337.

Roy James II and Dwayne Chapman are both on the path to their medical dreams.

"I would love to be an orthopedic surgeon," James, a first-year medical student at NEOMED College of Medicine said.

"I wanted to choose the path to become a physician assistant because I wanted to pay it forward," Chapman, a physician assistant student at Case Western Reserve University said.

Both said they are facing challenges being minorities in the field.

"One of the things that I think is pretty big is the culture shock — like you get in there and you truly feel like a minority," James said.

"When I was a patient care associate at the hospital, oftentimes, patients would refuse care because they would deem me incompetent due to the color of my skin," Chapman said.

Discrimination, isolation, and cost are just a few of the barriers they said Black people have to overcome in order to succeed in the medical field — a field that has seen little growth in the number of Black men enrolling in medical schools over the last 40 years.

"There are also times when there's institutional barriers as well, where we don't support our Black and brown students as they're coming up with the mentorship and with the resource groups that will actually say, 'Hey, you can-this is the road ahead of you. Let me help you navigate that'," Dr. Laolu Fayanju, the Regional Medical Director at Oak Street Health Ohio said.

He said while the pandemic has reinvigorated interest in the medical field for many people of color, work needs to be done by medical schools, universities and colleges, such as loan forgiveness programs, grants and prioritizing mentorship, something he's passionate about.

"I think it starts with building an active recruitment structure to bring and show Black and brown students that hey, it's possible you can do this," Fayanju said.

The result, he said, impacts more than just those who eventually don the white coat.

"If we have folks who are of the communities that we serve, it makes it goes a long way towards building trust," Fayanju said.

As Chapman and James continue working toward their dreams, they have that community goal in mind.

"I want to build that trust where they could come to the office and know that we're going to care for them and their health and not just their physical health, but their mental health as well," Chapman said.

The due also wants to help the next generation of Black medical students.

"I've already kind of started setting up mentorship programs with college students, and hopefully, I want to start extending that into high school, middle school," James said.

