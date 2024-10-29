'Inappropriate' video prompts APS to place teacher on administration leave

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron high school teacher is on administrative leave as the district launches an investigation into his conduct. It comes after a video surfaced in what Akron Public Schools is calling an “inappropriate social media post.”

News 5 is choosing not to air the TikTok video, which appears to show a girl dancing suggestively with an older man.

“I don’t think this is appropriate. I don’t think so. It’s crazy. He’s enjoying himself though. Look at him. He’s having a time,” said Les, who declined to give his last name, about what’s shown in the video.

APS has confirmed the man in the video is a teacher at Garfield Community Learning Center (CLC). The high school’s directory lists him as a social studies teacher.

“You should know better. You’re around kids all the time. You should know who’s a kid and who’s not a kid. That’s all I’m saying,” said Les, whose nephew is a junior at Garfield CLC.

The district has not confirmed the age of the girl in the video or identified her as an APS student.

In a statement to News 5 Monday, an APS spokesperson said the following:

“During the evening of October 27, 2024, Akron Public Schools was made aware of an inappropriate social media post involving an employee. The district has taken immediate action to respond to this matter including placing the employee on administrative leave, and notifying the appropriate authorities. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district declines to provide specific details or comment on the identities of individuals involved at this time. Akron Public Schools takes the safety and well-being of all students and staff members with the utmost seriousness. We will continue to cooperate fully with investigating authorities. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chief of Staff Angela Carter at aharper@apslearns.org.”

The Garfield CLC principal also sent the following letter home to families:

Dear Garfield CLC Families,

I am reaching out to inform you of a recent incident involving a staff member that has been brought to our attention through social media. The district is aware of the situation and immediate action has been taken to begin addressing it.

Please be assured that we take such matters very seriously, as the safety and well-being of our students are always our highest priorities. We are committed to maintaining a secure and respectful environment for all members of our school community. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We are here to support you and your children. If you have any concerns or questions, please don't hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely, Kathryn Rodocker, Campus Principal Garfield Community Learning Center

While the incident is under investigation, some district families told News 5 they believe the video speaks for itself. In a digital age, Les said he wasn’t surprised to see it was posted on social media but he was alarmed the situation happened at all.

“I’m shocked because he should know better. But I’m not really surprised at it, no,” he said.

APS said it is internally investigating the incident and has alerted the appropriate authorities. Akron Police said the department is aware of the situation, but it has not yet been elevated to a criminal investigation.

The Akron Education Association declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.