Independence police issue warning to residents after mysterious card found in several mailboxes

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Independence police have issued a warning about what they believe is a scam. Mysterious gift cards are appearing inside the mailboxes of residents in the city.

“This is an unofficial delivery method, it had no stamp, it had no address,” said Chief Robert Butler, Independence Police Department.

Gift cards worth $500 are inside what is made to look like a handwritten card and have been appearing in mailboxes on several streets in the city, on the back is a QR code. Police are warning residents not to scan that QR code.

“It took you to a website for you to purchase additional items, put in your credit card information, many things that alerted us to being suspicious,” said Butler.

Independence police believe this is a scam. They are warning residents to never scan an unsolicited QR code and always guard sensitive information.

“The biggest thing is do not scan an unsolicited QR code. If it looks like a scam follow your gut and contact your local police department,” said Butler.

Independence Police Officers took to social media to get the word out. So far, police said no victims have come forward. Police said if you got one of these cards, do not scan the code and throw it away.