Indiana man charged for trying to lure 4-year-old child

A 41-year-old man from Indiana was arrested Tuesday in Jackson Township after police say he tried to lure a 4-year-old boy and the boy's father into a vehicle for money.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of Whipple Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the area and located the suspect.

The man was taken into custody, charged with child enticement, a first-degree misdemeanor and booked into the Stark County Jail.

No further information was released.