Initiative in Canton offers alternative to panhandling

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to address the issue of panhandling while still providing support to those in need, the City of Canton has implemented a new initiative.

Thirty-seven signs have been erected in areas frequented by panhandlers, directing passersby to a website listing eight local nonprofit organizations.

According to Canton Mayor William Sherer, panhandling itself is a legal act, but the city hopes this initiative will reduce the prevalence of panhandlers on its streets.

"There's so many different issues out there," Sherer says. "It could be hunger… it could be homelessness… It could be addiction. It could be mental health."

The website, CantonOhio.gov/BetterWay, currently features a list of eight nonprofits.

Dan Flowers, President and CEO of the Akron Canton Food Bank, says people should donate the way they want. It certainly is needed.

"There really is a perfect storm of inflation… economic anxiety… that people are experiencing and driving a lot of people into food pantries right now."

The Akron Canton Food Bank alone served 600 individuals at its food pantry in February.

Residents of Canton in need of help are encouraged to visit StarkHelpCentral.com for additional resources.