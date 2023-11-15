International drug ring run from inside Ohio prison for seven years

CLEVELAND — From inside the Ohio Penitentiary, a federal indictment alleges Brian Lumbus, Jr. ran an international drug ring from his cell for more than seven years.

Federal, state, local, and international law enforcement officials announced today that 11 people were charged for their roles in an international drug trafficking conspiracy that involved importing fentanyl, synthetic opioids, and synthetic cannabinoids into the United States and the distribution of those drugs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, and elsewhere domestically. Officials said one death in Tennessee has been linked to this case.

“From the confines of the Ohio Penitentiary, Brian Lumbus led an international and interstate drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl and other, more potent synthetic drugs from overseas factories to the streets of our region,” said Rebecca C. Lutzko, U.S. Attorney Northern District of Ohio. “Several others, both in the United States and outside it, acted in concert with Lumbus to do what he physically could not: obtain, assemble, and repackage those drugs, then mail or deliver them to other conspirators for further distribution,” she added.

Several people were arrested earlier this morning and transported to federal court in Cleveland, while the others are in custody elsewhere, including Italy.

Ginacarlo Miserotti was arrested in Italy last week.

Prison investigators suspected Lumbus was operating a drug trafficking ring and called in the Ohio State Highway Patrol and DEA. Investigators traced the business relationship between Miserotti and Lumbus back to April 2016.

“Brian Lumbus led an elaborate drug trafficking network that imported dangerous synthetic drugs and other substances from foreign-based suppliers to then distribute to customers throughout the region,” said Orville Greene, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

This case was a catalyst for a new Ohio State Highway Patrol unit. “This section will be designed to target drug trafficking and organized crime within our prisons,” said Andy Wilson, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

“As alleged in today’s indictment, the defendants orchestrated an international conspiracy to peddle fentanyl and other deadly drugs across the Ohio Valley, with complete disregard for the lives of their victims,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

The following defendants are charged in the 34-count indictment: Brian Lumbus, Jr., AKA B, 43, of Cleveland, Ohio, Giancarlo Miserotti, AKA Karl, 51, of Italy, Brianna Lumbus, 22, of Cleveland, Ohio, Kayla S. Goudlock, 25, of North Royalton, Ohio, Jennifer Robinson, 38, of Tennessee, Latasha Harris, 40, of Toledo, Ohio, Dominique Hammond, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wanda Ward, 46, of Johnson City, Tennessee, Marchello Lumbus, AKA Chello, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, Jessica Cochran, 28, of Lorain, Ohio, Braisia Lumbus, 23, of Cleveland, Ohio.

The defendants were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Additionally, six defendants were charged with substantive possession with intent to distribute controlled substances offenses. Nine defendants were charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and eight were charged in an international money laundering conspiracy. Finally, nine of the defendants were charged with using a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Federal authorities alleged Miserotti arranged for kilogram quantities of these controlled substances to be exported from several foreign countries, first to Italy, then to the United States, for redistribution by conspiracy members.

Federal agents traveled to Italy last week, where officials arrested Miserotti. He is in custody awaiting extradition to the United States.