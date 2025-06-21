International Horror Hotel Film Festival returns to Cleveland for 14th Year

CLEVELAND — Horror fans, filmmakers and industry insiders have descended on Northeast Ohio for a weekend of screams, suspense and cinematic creativity.

The 14th annual International Horror Hotel Film Festival and Convention kicks off June 19 and runs through June 22 at the Crowne Plaza Cleveland Airport in Middleburg Heights.

Known for celebrating the best in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, suspense-thriller and experimental filmmaking, the festival offers four days of film screenings alongside two days of expert panels and lectures. Attendees will also enjoy networking parties, live competitions, and appearances from special guests.

Several competitions are returning this year, including the fan-favorite Live Scream Queen and King contest, FX Makeup and Stunt competitions, and categories for films, scripts, and music videos. The horror film scoring competition also returns, spotlighting composers and sound designers.

New in 2025 is the Monologue Competition, giving actors a chance to perform in front of filmmakers, screenwriters, and other professionals in the entertainment industry.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit horrorhotel.net.