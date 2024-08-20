International Overdose Awareness Day's biggest Ohio event will be in Cleveland later this month

CLEVELAND — It is expected to be the largest overdose awareness event in Ohio, and it’s scheduled for Downtown Cleveland: Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day.

For the second year, Waves of Awareness will set up in Public Square. There will be resources for those who are struggling with addiction and help for families who have lost a loved one.

Those Ohioans who have died from accidental overdoses will be remembered on a big screen at the event.

Organizers are asking that anyone who has lost a loved one due to an accidental drug overdose send a picture so they can be part of the tribute.

“We want to put a face to our loved ones. Secrecy and silence are what is so dangerous about this. We want to normalize the discussions around mental health and addiction,” said Kelli Wall, Stella Maris's director of advancement.

Wall said almost 60 providers across Northeast Ohio will participate in the event this year. Five thousand purple flags will be placed on the lawn in Public Square to remember those who died in Ohio last year because of accidental overdoses.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Public Square.

If you want to memorialize a loved one at the event, CLICK HERE.