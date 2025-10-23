1 for, 1 against: Candidates for East Cleveland mayor share stances on state receivership

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — In East Cleveland, it’s a mayor’s race pitting the former interim mayor appointed after Mayor Brandon King was indicted, against the man judges named mayor after King was convicted on felony charges.

But both Sandra Morgan and Mayor Lateek Shabazz see brighter futures ahead for the embattled city.

“People are excited for change,” said Morgan, who served as interim mayor from March until mid-July. “They remember the way East Cleveland used to be and they’re excited for what East Cleveland can be.”

“I have to be optimistic,” said Shabazz, who took over the mayor’s office after a court ruled Morgan’s appointment ended with King’s conviction. “I don’t believe in losing and that’s why I put a team together and we’re doing great.”

But their times in office revealed the challenges that come with running the city.

“Chaotic,” said Shabazz. “I mean you’ve got so many problems you have to work every day on something. And then the next day, there’s another problem.”

“There was and continues to be a great deal of skepticism in our city,” said Morgan.

It’s a feeling she believes is warranted after King’s conviction on corruption charges and the mounting debt facing the city.

Both candidates agree that improving public safety and the city’s infrastructure need to be top priorities and are two keys to drawing new residents and businesses, along with the tax dollars they bring, to the city. Vital, because of East Cleveland’s financial situation.

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber said the city has been running a $1 million deficit and has an estimated $65 million in unpaid judgments against it.

Last month, Faber announced plans to have a receiver appointed to oversee East Cleveland’s finances.

It’s an idea Shabazz opposes.

“We can run our own community,” said Shabazz. “We don’t need outside sources to come in and take care. We don’t need a Republican from Columbus coming up here and telling us what to do. No, I’m not with that.”

But Morgan, who served as interim mayor, supports the idea.

She bristled at the notion that the state is trying to take over the city.

“When Keith Faber who is our state auditor said we have spent 30 of the last 36 years in some form of financial difficulty, that tells me we’re not able to manage this by ourselves,” said Morgan.

She believes new leadership in the city will bring more partnerships with agencies willing to help East Cleveland.

“Because we don’t have the resources in house to help us with it,” said Morgan. “And I think the state will be a significant help for us.”

But Shabazz doesn’t buy it.

He believes the city will be able to negotiate away millions of the dollars it owes and turn things around itself, even though it hasn’t in decades.

“East Cleveland hasn’t had a mayor like me,” said Shabazz. “Hasn’t had a guy with my experience.”

East Cleveland’s mayoral election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.