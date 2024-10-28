Altering intersections: News 5 investigators uncover Cleveland's plans to stop street takeovers

CLEVELAND — Just days after News 5 investigators showed how Columbus is cracking down on illegal street takeovers, we’ve learned Cleveland has some things in the works.

Columbus used stopsticks during Operation Burnout.

What Cleveland is learning from Columbus's success stopping street takeovers

News 5 investigators uncovered Cleveland is taking cues from other cities and buying what they’re using to take back the streets.

Columbus arrested 186 people in one night using stop sticks, which can blow out tires.

Records we obtained revealed that police have discussed getting them here and that the city wants to make physical changes to intersections before the weather changes.

At W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue, there are faint reminders of burnout.

“The rain has washed it away, the traffic has taken it away,” said Greg Gacka.

The Ohio City intersection has been a target for sideshows. In one case, two men are charged with creating a ring of fire with gasoline.

Real-time crime cameras captured a ring of fire at W. 25th and Lorain.

Car street takeover and a burning ring of fire

News 5 Investigators asked Gacka if it’s gotten quieter.

“Yes. There haven’t been any burnouts,” Gacka said.

Street takeovers last month awakened Gacka and his neighbors. The frustrations came through numerous 911 calls. People also expressed anger at the appearance of the police not doing anything.

“Well I think you brought the attention to it and other people have followed your lead in making people aware of this in the city,” Gacka said.

Last week, we took you to Columbus to show you police there tossed stop sticks at cars during Operation Burnout.

Columbus police spiked up to 50 cars and arrested 186 people in one night.

It was one week after dangerous drivers shut down Cleveland streets and Interstate 90.

So far, only three people have been arrested in the Cleveland case.

“Those spikes were amazing,” Gacka said.

News 5 Investigators obtained notes from a District 4 supervisor meeting on October 10.

It shows the division plans to acquire stopsticks for all zone cars.

But here’s what the police told us.

"We’re looking at the feasibility of acquiring stop sticks which includes the research is it practical is it applicable,” Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said.

Police Union President Andy Gasiewski says training to use stop sticks is a must for the safety of officers and other drivers.

“The only thing the CPPA would request and require is the members are trained in using them,” Gasiewski said.

Another tactic would be altering city intersections.

News 5 Investigators uncovered this email by Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Jarod Schlacht to Columbus police.

Schlacht said they purchased a milling machine in an attempt to prevent takeovers.

According to the email, the plan is to install grooves in major intersections, a tactic Kansas City used that seems to work.

"I've heard that it will actually tear and deflate the tires,” Kansas City Councilman Crispin Rea told our sister station.

The city of Cleveland confirmed that public works purchased equipment and is collaborating with the police, who are the lead on the pilot program.

Police say they haven’t made a formal commitment to the plan.

“I think creativity is good if you’re one step ahead of the people doing these burnouts destroying the conditions they find favorable. That's great,” Gacka said.

Gacka likes Cleveland’s systematic approach to arrests.

“There has to be a change in tactics I think, I don’t know if the Columbus model will work here but prosecuting certainly should help,” Gacka said.

In the same email, the Deputy Chief said they’re going to start with large steel construction plates near intersections that will cause tire damage if trick driving starts. That was referred to as an immediate fix.