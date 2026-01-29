An Ohio lawmaker wants to cap late fees and expand payment deadlines for parking tickets

CLEVELAND — An Ohio lawmaker has introduced legislation that would extend the deadline to pay parking tickets and limit late fees.

OH Rep. Darnell Brewer (D-Cleveland) says H.B. 653 would give drivers 30 days to pay parking tickets and cap late fees at $20 per ticket.

Brewer said the legislation would reduce an unfair burden on residents who cannot afford the fees, which he said are "excessive."

"You should not pay double of what the parking ticket is," Brewer said.

Brewer said he introduced the legislation after he was charged late fees that exceeded the original amount of his parking tickets.

He said he received three parking tickets in Cleveland, which were each for $25.00.

After 15 days, the city began charging late fees. By the time Brewer paid the tickets, the late fees had accumulated to $190.80— 154% of the original fines, he said.

Brewer said several municipalities charge similar late fees.

For example, in Parma, parking ticket costs quadruple after 30 days.

Brewer said drivers need more than 15 days to pay or contest a parking ticket.

"Things happen in life," he said. "We didn't expect this many snow days to come. The city has been shut down for two days. There's two days you cannot contest those tickets."

Lakewood resident Aaron Cropper said he supports Brewer's proposal.

He said a $25 parking ticket eventually cost him over $100 because of late fees and other costs.

"I think that it's extortion," Cropper said. "People have to park. People have to go to work."

Cropper also said cities shouldn't impose hefty fees for a minor infraction.

"I don't believe that it's fair," he said. "I think they should give people the time to pay for a common mistake. It's not like you committed a terrible crime. You parked somewhere."

Brewer emphasized that his bill isn't about avoiding accountability. It doesn't propose changing municipalities' ability to impose parking fines.

"We're not trying to say escape the tickets. We're just saying give us more time and cap the fees," Brewer said.

Cleveland officials declined to comment on the legislation Thursday.

They said they are still reviewing the proposal.

