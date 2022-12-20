Watch Now
5:30 PM: Watch a special on the courageous abuse survivors from the Parmadale Children’s Village

News 5
Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:47:45-05

After a year of reporting by News 5 Investigative Reporter Jonathan Walsh on the abuse of children by nuns at the Parmadale Children's Village, tonight's "Breaking Their Silence" special will speak to the lasting impact of the victims after decades of anguish.

The special is dedicated to telling the stories of the courageous abuse survivors from the Parmadale Children's Village, women who are now in their late 50s or 60s, who for the first time are being compensated for their suffering.

The special airs at 5:30 p.m. on News 5.

