Cleveland dance teacher sentenced to 365 years to life

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland dance teacher convicted of sexually assaulting eight former students over a 20-year period was sentenced to 365 years to life in prison by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Kevin Kelley on Thursday.

During his sentencing, Terence Greene did not take responsibility for his actions, nor did he deny them. Instead, he referred to himself as a "giver."

Four victims and the parents of two victims spoke during the sentencing.

"Everything that is coming to you is what you deserve," said one victim.

Two victims stated that they have tested positive for HIV after being raped by Greene.

The parents who spoke walked out of the courtroom when Greene began to speak during the sentencing. One was heard saying, "You don't care about nobody," as he exited.

The prosecutor described Greene as a "monster" and asked for all the sentences to run consecutively to send a message about his behavior.

The verdict

A jury convicted Greene, 57, of 65 felony counts last month after a week-long trial. The 65 counts included 16 counts of rape, 25 counts of sexual battery, 13 counts of kidnapping, eight counts of felonious assault, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Greene was convicted of eight counts of felonious assault after prosecutors alleged he knew he was HIV positive when he sexually assaulted the students, who were all minors at the time. Greene was diagnosed with the virus, which causes AIDS, in 2004.

During the trial, each of the eight former students, who are now adults, testified about how Greene sexually assaulted them when they were his dance students. They said the incidents occurred at Greene's home, in locker rooms and during field trips.

Greene did not take the stand in his own defense.

The history of allegations

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson broke the story about the sexual assault allegations against Greene after some of the same former students filed a civil lawsuit against him and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The students alleged the district turned a blind eye to reports about Green's behavior for years.

CMSD settled the lawsuit in 2021 for $3.25 million.

Greene resigned from his job at the Cleveland School of the Arts in 2014 as a result of sexual misconduct allegations.

Despite warnings, Cuyahoga Community College hired Greene to teach dance in 2015.

In 2019, one of Greene's students at Tri-C filed a police report in Garfield Heights, which alleged Greene sexually assaulted that individual at home. The student's report launched the criminal investigation that led to the 74 counts against Greene.