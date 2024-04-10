Cleveland defends decision to hire former D.C. cop accused of violating elderly Black couple's civil rights

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland defended its decision to hire a former Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police detective who was at the center of a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday.

City records show Phillip J. McHugh was hired as a senior adviser for public safety in January for a salary of $124,000 a year.

In May 2016, Vashti and Eugene Sherrod, an elderly black couple, filed a federal lawsuit alleging McHugh violated their civil rights when he pursued false allegations against Vashti Sherrod.

The Sherrods' attorney, Kenneth Bynum, said the lawsuit was settled for a "substantial amount."

What the lawsuit alleges

The lawsuit alleges the driver of an Isuzu Trooper told McHugh that Vashti Sherrod, who was 75 at the time, threatened her and pulled out a "black semi-automatic pistol" after the driver hit Sherrod's parked car on May 14, 2015.

The lawsuit alleges surveillance video failed to corroborate the driver's story. It said Sherrod also told McHugh she did not own a gun. McHugh continued to pursue the case.

The lawsuit says the Sherrods were pulled over at gunpoint by Capitol Police after McHugh reported their vehicle was stolen. It says McHugh searched their vehicle but did not find a gun.

The lawsuit says McHugh then obtained a search warrant for their home, where he "upended" their belongings. Again, no gun was found.

Finally, the lawsuit said McHugh used false information to obtain a warrant for Sherrod's arrest. It says she turned herself in and was released on her own recognizance.

The lawsuit said prosecutors dropped the charges against Sherrod in January 2016.

Councilman concerned

Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr expressed concern about the city's decision to hire McHugh during an exclusive interview with News 5 Wednesday.

"I believe it brings me to think of some almost Jim Crow, Night Walker, Night Crawler, type of things," he said about the Sherrod's allegations. "It shows me his integrity and his findings, meaning he'll do whatever it takes to make himself seem right."

Starr continued, "If that's the case, we're doomed. We're going backwards. We're going backwards."

The City of Cleveland's chief communications officer, Sarah Johnson, sent News 5 the following statement:

"The case against Mr. McHugh was dismissed and there was no finding of wrongdoing made by the court or by his previous employer. When Mr. McHugh was selected for a position with the city, he underwent the same onboarding process, including a background check, required of all new city employees. The administration is aware that Mr. McHugh was a party in a lawsuit stemming from a criminal investigation he conducted in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office nearly ten years ago in Washington, DC. We are aware that all claims made against Mr. McHugh were dismissed with prejudice prior to the disposition of the matter."

So why did Mayor Justin Bibb bring a former D.C. cop, whose actions cost taxpayers, to Cleveland?

The city's spokesperson also confirmed today that Bibb and McHugh attended American University in Washington D.C. at the same time and have kept in touch since college.