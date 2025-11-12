Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland demotes police commander but won't say why

Brian McEntee was demoted to captain after internal investigation, union 'disagrees' with finding
Cleveland police
File Image
Cleveland police
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police demoted Commander Brian McEntee to captain following an internal investigation and pre-disciplinary conference, according to a Cleveland Police spokesperson.

News 5 Investigators confirmed McEntee was demoted after receiving a tip.

However, Cleveland Police have not provided information about why McEntee was disciplined or released documents related to disciplinary proceedings against him.

In an email, a Cleveland spokesperson wrote:

"Following an internal investigation and a subsequent pre-disciplinary conference, the commander in question was returned to their civil service rank of captain of police."

Union response

News 5 Investigators also reached out to Captain Jim O'Malley, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Cleveland Lodge 8.

In an email, O'Malley wrote:

"On Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, Commander Brian McEntee was served with notice that he will be returned to his civil service rank of captain. This was the safety director’s determination after a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Although we strongly disagree with this finding, commanders serve at the pleasure of the mayor.

Captain McEntee served with dignity and as a steady leader in the Communications Bureau during his tenure, and he will continue to serve the citizens of this city with the same sense of duty he has demonstrated throughout the years."

McEntee was promoted to commander of the Bureau of Communications and Property Control in October 2023.

He earned $157,378.65 per year as commander, according to city records.

Records also show McEntee was hired in January 1998.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
