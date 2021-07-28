Candidates for Cleveland mayor talk housing and development during public forum

CLEVELAND — Candidates vying for Cleveland mayor participated in a forum Tuesday night at Edgewater Park.

Ross DiBello, Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones, Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, former U.S. Congressman and former Cleveland Mayor Dennis Kucinich and former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed were in attendance.

Representatives for Justin Bibb and Sandra Williams were also present to answer questions from residents.

Candidates responded to questions on topics like real estate development, historic preservation and planning.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland mayoral candidates forum.

“There has to be an overhaul in city hall. I think they've forgotten the residents, they're widely ignored in all categories, all departments. And I just think we need better input,” said Cleveland resident Fay Harris.

Another resident in attendance wanted the city to reconsider tearing down old houses.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland mayoral candidates forum.

“You know, we don't want to see old houses torn down. So if we can fix them, I would like to see them fixing,” said Michael Cushler.

The candidates will be whittled down in the Sept. 14 Primary Elections. Mayor Frank Jackson’s successor will be chosen in a general election that is set for November.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.