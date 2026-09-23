Cleveland officer fired, facing felony charges after undercover sting

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer is off the job after his arrest Monday night following an undercover sting operation in which investigators said he solicited sex from who he thought was a teenage girl.

Officer Jourdan Hernandez, 45, faces felony charges after investigators with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say he chatted with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl on social media in late June.

Prosecutors say Hernandez solicited sex from who he thought was a teen at least twice. In reality, investigators say it was an undercover cop on the other end of those conversations.

Prosecutors say the undercover officer attempted to set up a meeting with Hernandez, but he did not show up.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the social media account used to chat with the undercover officer, eventually identifying Hernandez as the suspect, according to prosecutors.

Cleveland police say they learned of the arrest Monday and immediately relieved Hernandez of duty.

Records show he was hired by Cleveland police in December 2024 and graduated from Cleveland's police academy in August 2025.

The department says he most recently worked patrolling the city's Third District.

In a statement, Cleveland police said, in part, they take these matters seriously and remain committed to upholding the integrity of the department and the trust of the community.

The president of The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association said he was waiting to learn more about the case and had not spoken to Hernandez.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation into Hernandez continues.

Hernandez, who lives in Elyria according to court records, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, he faces two counts of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Records show his bond is set at $100,000, and if released, Hernandez is not allowed any internet use.

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