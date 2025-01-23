Cleveland police commander removed amid Internal Affairs investigation

CLEVELAND — The Fourth District commander of the Cleveland Division of Police has been reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation into "several allegations of misconduct," according to department spokesperson Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Diaz did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations against Commander Ralph Valentino.

News 5 Investigators were the first to report Valentino proposed a traffic citation contest during a meeting in October.

It is unclear if the proposal is part of the current investigations into Valentino's conduct.

In the meantime, Valentino is working as a deputy chief at police headquarters, according to Cleveland FOP Lodge 8 President James P. O'Malley.

O'Malley had no comment on the investigation.

Captain Heather Miksch has been assigned as acting commander, according to Diaz.

Below is Diaz's full response:

"The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit received several allegations of misconduct involving Commander Valentino. Chief Todd has been monitoring the investigation and has made a decision to remove him pending the outcome. The Commander will be performing other duties outside of the 4th District until the completion. Due to this being an active investigation and that he has not answered to these allegations yet, we cannot provide any further details. Captain Heather Miksch has been assigned as the acting commander in his absence."