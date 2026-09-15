Cleveland police credit partnership with the community for significant drop in crime

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are crediting a new sense of trust from the community for a significant drop in violent crime across the city.

According to new numbers released by the department, criminal homicides are down 44%, felonious assaults have dropped 13%, robberies are down 40%, and car thefts have fallen 52% in the first 8 months of 2026 compared to the same period in 2023.

City officials gathered to highlight the results of this summer's safety initiative Monday, displaying photos of guns taken off the streets and drugs seized by officers.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said the numbers reflect a deliberate effort.

"We've made a significant dent in the violent crime in our city," Todd said.

Officials say the initiative has relied not only on traditional law enforcement, but on building trust with residents — who are now more willing to share information with police before problems escalate.

"So they're letting us know what's happening. They're letting us know about the issues ahead of time so we can send the proper resources to address it," Todd said.

That community collaboration is visible in Cleveland's Central neighborhood, where Tanya Holmes runs the Ka-La Healing Garden Center.

When she founded the urban farm in 2010, the area looked very different.

"There was abandoned houses, drug-related incidents. I met the neighbor two door down, there was a dead body by her house," Holmes said.

In the years since, Holmes has transformed the space into a neighborhood centerpiece — growing vegetables and, she says, building lives.

Each summer, Holmes hires around a dozen teenagers from the city to work at the garden, teaching them not only how to farm, but also responsibility and self-discipline.

"I'm very tough. I don't take no mess from them. Because I tell them, the real world don't care about your feelings," Holmes said.

Holmes believes giving teens a purpose and a paycheck keeps them out of trouble — and the lessons she teaches extend well beyond the garden.

"Learn when you get upset, take your time. It helps before you say something or do something you should take a breath," Holmes said.

When asked if those lessons extend beyond the garden, Holmes reflected on her own journey.

"Yeah. That's me all day. That's why I keep doing it. Who thought I could be a teacher," Holmes said.

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