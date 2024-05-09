Cleveland safety advisor Phillip McHugh has resigned

Cleveland Senior Public Safety Advisor Phillip McHugh, who has been under fire from city council members, the NAACP and others for his actions when he was a Washington, DC, police detective, has resigned.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced the resignation of the public official who News 5 revealed weeks ago was the mayor’s former college roommate.

Dear Cleveland Residents,





I am writing to inform you of the decision of Philip McHugh to resign from his role in the Department of Public Safety and to step down from the administration effective immediately.







I understand that the hiring of Phil has evoked pain within our community. I have heard your concerns and acknowledge that situations like these are hard – as a leader, as a resident, and as a Black man. The issues of race, discrimination and privilege that have been raised are complex and nuanced, and I've been grappling with how to best navigate and address them.







As a Black man born and raised in Cleveland, with grandparents from the segregated South who instilled in me a deep commitment to civil rights and social justice, I ran for Mayor of Cleveland with a vision of creating equitable change. I believe in the power of effective leadership and diverse perspectives to address the most pressing, complex issues facing our community. First and foremost of these is public safety. I know that if we cannot get this right, nothing else matters.







I have said from the beginning that our city is in need of smart and talented individuals to help us modernize public safety and address the evolving challenges we face. The complexities of public safety require innovative solutions, data-driven strategies, and a collaborative approach that leverages the expertise and insights of a diverse range of professionals. Since meeting Phil, I have known him to be this type of leader. However, Phil recognizes that his past has led to a distraction as well as concern from our community and my staff. It became clear to Phil that he will not be able to be effective in this environment. Still, I remain committed to delivering these solutions for Clevelanders so they have the level of service they deserve.







Every day I wake up, I’m focused on the safety of our residents. It's a pivotal moment in our city where we have the opportunity to make a real difference, and I'm committed to doing everything in my power to ensure that we do.







My commitment is unwavering and I need each and every one of you to continue to help us in that cause.







I am here for you and I am here with you. Mayor Justin Bibb

News 5 reached out to the mayor's office multiple times to ask him about the hiring. The mayor's office denied our requests.

Earlier this week, News 5 spoke to the elderly grandmother who called for Bibb to terminate McHugh, who she filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against when he was a Washington, D.C., police detective.

