Woman distraught over confusing bills while Cleveland Water gets yet another poor rating

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman said she’s had so many problems with the Cleveland Water Department that she had to call News 5 Investigators for help.

In our ongoing series “Drowning in Dysfunction,” a Cleveland woman says she's lived for months without water. Plus, a new report on customer satisfaction shows the issues at Cleveland Water continue.

No water for nearly a year straight

“It’s hard because you can’t flush the toilets. You can’t use the bathroom,” said Dianne Barr, 54, from Cleveland and told us she went nearly a year straight without water in her home.

She has teenagers living with her.

“They talk to you like you're crazy because your water is off. ‘Ma, you’re not doing your job!’ I’m doing everything that I can,” Barr said with tears streaming down her face.

She told us the trouble started when she moved in, and water bills were sent to her landlord even after she put the water account in her name, and then other people’s names have been attached to her Cleveland Water account.

“They don’t care. Not even the workers are fair,” said Barr. “They tell you, 'Just pay your bill, lady. That’s all we can tell you.'”

Barr said she’s on Section 8 housing and got help from programs to pay the bills, but they still piled up with thousands for water and sewer.

“The water bill is more than your rent,” she told us. “So, how do you stay above the water when you always drowning?”

News 5 following through on water issues

We’ve been following struggles just like Barr’s for a number of years now. Cleveland Water customers have been frustrated with their service, and now, this year, we have similar news to pass along.

“It’s not what six JD Power people think. It’s hundreds of people in Cleveland,” said John Hazen, managing director at JD Power.

He’s talking about its latest annual water satisfaction survey, where the Cleveland Water Department finished next to last for large utilities in the Midwest.

JD Power: Problems and 'leadership' issues

Hazen said the survey shows Cleveland Water struggles with first-call resolutions, infrastructure issues, and employees’ behavior out in the community.

“I think mindset is for the folks in the field that they have to be aware of that they are on stage and that they are representing Cleveland,” said Hazen.

We asked what Cleveland Water can do to improve.

“Part of the challenge is that you need the leadership to kind of take ownership to improve the experience, but it’s also the entire team,” Hazen replied.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Water told us the “water and sewer accounts have been placed on payment arrangements.” [see full statement below]

Barr is just looking for accountability for the mistakes made.

“I just want everybody that’s going through this to be able to get some kind of justice because nobody don’t deserve it,” Barr told us.

Full statement from Cleveland Water: