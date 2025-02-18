Community Police Commission says Cleveland failed to investigate internal complaints about officer misconduct

CLEVELAND — Despite a decade of federal oversight, the Cleveland Community Police Commission said the city is still failing to hold police officers accountable for misconduct.

In a news release, the CPC said the city failed to investigate over half of the internal complaints made against police officers over the last six years, according to records they received from a public records request.

The request included the number of open human resources investigations against Cleveland police officers.

In 31 out of 44 cases, the records showed no one had been assigned to investigate allegations of misconduct, including workplace violence, harassment and racial bias.

This included one case that resulted in the City of Cleveland paying a $2.5 million settlement to the employee who made the complaint.

The records are also missing key information.

There is no information listed under "date received" on a dozen complaints, so it's impossible to determine how long they've been languishing in the human resources department.

Cleveland Community Police Commission Co-Chair John Adams also said the data appears to be incomplete. There were no complaints from 2023 and only one from 2022.

Under the city's federal consent decree, which was signed in May 2015, Cleveland is required to investigate every allegation of officer misconduct in a timely manner, and discipline officers found to have violated the city's rules.

Adams said failing to do so erodes the public's trust in the department and is unfair to any officers who are innocent of wrongdoing.

Adams said, "An investigation needs to be done so that the complainants can have their investigations completed and officers who are accused of things - that they may not have done - that they don't have some sort of black cloud of an open investigation hanging over their careers."

In a news release, James O'Malley, President, F.O.P. Cleveland Lodge 8 and Andrew Gasiewski, President, C.P.P.A., said the CPS expressed anger and frustration over the CPC's decision to publish the names of complainants and respondents.

They said it violates standard human resources protections for complainants and is "slanderous" towards officers, given that most of the complaints remain unproven.

Their full statement is below:

"The Fraternal Order of Police Cleveland Lodge 8 and the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association are calling for the City of Cleveland to conduct an internal investigation into the release of sensitive City of Cleveland Human Resources information by the Cleveland Community Police Commission on Tuesday, February 18th 2025.

This act clearly violates the very principles and protections that all human resource complaints are supposed to protect. Thats why these are Human Resource investigation's in the first place!

This action forces biased conclusions without merit or sustained investigative dispositions. It erodes due process and fair / impartial investigations and frankly, is slanderous in nature. Our taxpayers deserve better.

For Cleveland Police officers and supervisors who put their lives on the line daily to be treated like this by the "oversight" civilian body of the city police Division is completely inappropriate and counterproductive. We expect action to be taken and the same level of scrutiny that is applied to our officers be applied to those who violated city policy.

Accountability has to be across the board- period.'"

News 5 Investigators reached out to the City of Cleveland to ask about the CPC's concerns but have yet to receive a response.