Corrections officer fired after investigators say she kissed inmate she supervised

County jail
Photo Credit: Scott Noll
Cuyahoga County Jail.
County jail
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County corrections officer was fired after investigators said she admitted to kissing an inmate she supervised twice while on duty.

Investigators also accused Saadiga Raheem, who worked for two years at the jail, of depositing more than $100 into the man's inmate account, bringing the man home-cooked food at least a dozen times, and lying to investigators.

According to a transcript of Raheem's interview with jail investigators, she admitted "developing feelings for this individual."

County records also accused her of having more than 240 telephone conversations with the man she nicknamed "Mr. Classified."

Raheem is the sixth Cuyahoga County corrections officer fired or placed on administrative leave in the last year for what the union calls inappropriate relationships with inmates.

According to personnel records, she was fired on Oct. 17, 2025.

A spokesman for the union representing the county's corrections officers said they're working to overturn that firing.

