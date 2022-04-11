39-year-old inmate dies after collapsing at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail has died.

According to a jail spokesperson, Shondo Moffitt collapsed and was given medical attention. He was transported to Metro, where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.

Moffitt was booked into the jail on Feb. 15. According to court records, his lawyer filed a motion on March 28 to have his personal bond reinstated and to be released because he suffered from "excessively" high blood pressure and kidney issues.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released the following statement:

“On behalf of my department, I want the family and friends of Mr. Moffitt to know that our condolences on their loss are sincere and we will treat the investigation into this matter with all due care and concern.”

According to court records, Moffitt was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last month to attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating.