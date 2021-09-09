LIVE: Closing arguments begin in trial of Ken Mills

CLEVELAND — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday in the trial of former Cuyahoga County Regional Director of Corrections Ken Mills, who is accused of dereliction of duty.

Closing arguments will begin sometime after 9 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Mills is accused of depriving inmates of basic needs thereby making the jail unsafe and of lying to county council about his role in blocking the hiring of nurses at the jail just weeks before the first in a string of eight inmate deaths in the last six months of 2018.

Ex-jail director does not testify at his own trial

